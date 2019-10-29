Le'Veon Bell on the trade block ahead of deadline

Le’Veon Bell’s time as a Jet could end up being cut short.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported Tuesday that the Jets are looking to trade the running back after signing him to a four-year, $52.5 million deal in free agency.

It was reported back in May by Mehta that head coach Adam Gase “absolutely” did not want to sign Bell because of the cost, but then-general manager Mike Maccagnan and CEO Christopher Johnson disagreed.

One disagreement between Adam Gase and Mike Maccagnan/Christopher Johnson… Gase absolutely did not want to sign Le’Veon Bell, per sources. In fact, he made it clear that he didn’t want to spend a lot of money on any running back. — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) May 15, 2019

With Maccagnan no longer in charge, and the team already in a 1-6 hole, it seems new general manager Joe Douglas is looking to unload Bell’s salary in exchange for assets that might help with the rebuild.

Bell hasn’t quite played up to his contract, but the Jets, as a team, also haven’t been that good. Once considered the best running back in football, it’s possible that New York could find a suitor for him before Tuesday’s deadline. Mehta mentions the Texans, Chiefs and Bills as teams that could use a running back.