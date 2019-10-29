Look: Juan Soto disrespects Astros with bat flip on logo before Game 6

Nationals young slugger Juan Soto has been a thorn in the Astros’ side since the World Series began, and if his team is going to force a Game 6, they’ll need him to come up big once again on Tuesday.

He was feeling himself and in good spirits before the game at least, as he was seen having some fun at batting practice. What he did, however, probably won’t go over well with the Astros.

Soto hit a ball hard at BP, then tossed his bat right onto the Astros logo — and no, it sure didn’t appear to be accidental, as he had a laugh about it afterward.

The disrespect is real, especially before this elimination game.