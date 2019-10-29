Marcus Smart, Chipotle perfectly prank Celtics rookie Romeo Langford (Video)

Celtics

Celtics’ first-round draft pick Romeo Langford figures to see a lot more minutes in games as he develops going forward, but first, he had to pay his dues, in a sense.

Veteran swingman Marcus Smart teamed up with Chipotle to essentially haze Langford, sticking him with a $4,500 bill at a recent team dinner.

Rookies are known with being forced to pay exorbitant bills at dinners at least once in their career — usually at a steakhouse or upscale restaurant — but Langford was led to believe his time came at Chipotle. The order was for 300 burritos, as well some chips and salsa, which resulted in a $4,500 bill. Smart and Chipotle led Langford to believe he was going to have to pay for it, and it was pretty funny.

Well done.

