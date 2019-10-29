Nationals manager Dave Martinez goes after umpires over controversial call, gets ejected (Video)

Tensions were high in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night, as the Nationals had their backs against the wall in the potential elimination game.

So when Nationals manager Dave Martinez felt his team was wronged by the umpire crew in the game, he went off about it.

The play in question happened in the seventh inning of the game, with Trea Turner hitting the ball on the infield, and appearing to beat a throw by Brad Peacock to first base. The ball sailed by Yuli Gurriel, but Turner was ruled out, as umpires stated that he interfered with the throw.

It took a long review process, but after 4.5 minutes, the call stood. As for Martinez, well, he was furious, so he began yelling at the officials to argue the call, then even went after one of them — having to be restrained.

During the 7th inning stretch, Nationals Manager Dave Martinez was visibly upset with the umpires and was ejected during the exchange. pic.twitter.com/AZ23MusrNN — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2019

Martinez was ejected, but the Nats went on to win, forcing a Game 7.