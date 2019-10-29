Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Draymond Green

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Draymond Green

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Draymond Green

By October 29, 2019

By: |

Oct 28, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a shot and foul against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Draymond Green – Golden State (vs New Orleans)

16 points, 7-12 FG, 2-3 FT, 17 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 steals

The Warriors will need more games like this from Draymond if they want to make the playoffs this season.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

(The Hoops Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

Stream Live Sports with ESPN+ for $4.99 per Month!

Sign up for ESPN+ and Stream Live Sports! Advertisement

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home