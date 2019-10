Tuesday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Southeastern Oklahoma State at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central, 7:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net: Season Preview — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

College Football

BTN Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

College Football Playoff: Top 25 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Four Sides of the Story: Hook, Ladder & Liberty — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Inside: Auburn vs. LSU — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Football 150: College vs. Pro — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Four Sides of the Story: Hail Flutie! — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Golf

East Lake Cup, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA

Men’s and Women’s Match Play Semifinals — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Penn State vs. Maryland — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Michigan vs. Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 28: Scary Shots — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Best Lessons Ever: NCAA Champions — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.

GOLF Films: The Legend of East Lake — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Hockey

KHL

Dinamo Riga vs. Kunlun Red Star — Eleven Sports, 1:30 p.m.

La Liga

Matchday 11

Alaves vs. Athlético Madrid — beIN Sports, 1:50 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Real Valladolid — beIN Sports, 4:05 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 1:30 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Unlocking Victory: UFC 244 — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show — ESPN2, midnight

MLB Postseason

2019 World Series

Game 6, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Washington Nationals at Houston Astros — Fox, 8:07 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Baseball Tonight at the World Series — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight at the World Series — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight at the World Series — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB on Fox Pregame — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight: World Series — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

MLS Playoffs

Western Conference Final, Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Football Club vs. Seattle Sounders FC — ESPN/TSN1/TSN5/TVA Sports, 10 p.m. (fires permitting)

NASCAR

Dale Jr. Download: Brad Keselowski — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Miami — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Denver — TSN2/Fox Sports Southwest/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports Southeast/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Warmup — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p,m.

SportsCenter Special: NFL Trade Deadline — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: In the Trenches — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2019 Week 8 — Showtime, 9 p.m.

NHL

Calgary at Carolina — Sportsnet Flames/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh — ESPN+/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Philadelphia/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Boston — NBC Sports California/NESN, 7 p.m.

Washington at Toronto — NBC Sports Washington/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/Fox Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Rangers — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville — NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim — ESPN+/TSN3/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:15 p.m.

On the Fly: Winnipeg at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

FIFA U-17 World Cup

Group A, Estadio Bezerrão, Brasilia, Federal District, Brazil

Angola vs. Canada — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:50 p.m.

Brazil vs. New Zealand — FS2, 6:50 p.m./Universo, 6:55 p.m.

Group B, Estádio Olímpico, Goiania, Goiás, Brazil

Nigeria vs. Ecuador — FS2, 3:50 p.m./Universo, 3:55 p.m.

Australia vs. Hungary — Fox Soccer Plus, 6:50 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 6:59 p.m.

The Turkish League Hour — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Outside the Lines (The Final Days) — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Sasha Vujacic– FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Featured — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

E:60 — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

WTA Finals, Shenzhen Bay Sports Center, Shenzhen, Communist China

Singles Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 4 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 3:30 a.m.

Center Court: ATP Tour (Paris Masters)/WTA Finals — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.