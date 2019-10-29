Video of Max Scherzer throwing before World Series Game 6 surfaces

Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer was scratched from Game 5 of the World Series due to neck spasms, with the pain supposedly being so bad that he could barely even move.
But he’s since been worked on, and received a cortisone shot to help loosen up the muscle.
Apparently, it’s been working, as Scherzer was seen throwing on the field at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday before Game 6.
Scherzer was approached by a few reporters who were wondering what his status for Game 7 — if necessary — might be. Here’s what he had to say.
Well, that erases any doubts about Scherzer’s availability for a potential Game 7.
Comments