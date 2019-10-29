Watch: Alex Bregman gets fired up about 'JV Day' ahead of World Series Game 6

Game 6 of the World Series will soon begin on Tuesday night, and Astros clubhouse leader Alex Bregman is fired up about it.

The MVP candidate posted a video on Tuesday — seemingly on the way to the ballpark — bumping Justin Verlander’s walkout music, Eminem’s “Lose Yourself.”

Verlander is set to pitch in the potential World Series clinching game on Tuesday, so Bregman proclaimed it JV Day, and he looks fired up about it.

No word on whether or not “JV Day” will eventually become an observed holiday in the Houston area.