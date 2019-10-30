AEW 'Dynamite' Results (10/30): First World Tag Champs Crowned, 'Full Gear' Contract Signing, More

The October 30 edition of AEW Dynamite emanated live from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia. It came just 10 days away from the company’s next big pay-per-view, Full Gear, which will take place on Saturday, November 9.

Dynamite kicked off with Tony Schiavone on an airstrip. Cody and Dustin Rhodes got off a private plane and Cody joined Tony in a stretch limousine. This led to a video rewind of Jon Moxley versus PAC, which ended in a time limit draw.

Moxley had stormed backstage and confronted Tony Khan in the locker room. Khan informed Mox that his upcoming bout against Kenny Omega at Full Gear will be an Unsanctioned Lights Out Match.

-Hangman Page defeated Sammy Guevara

After the match, Page cut a promo in the ring and said even though things had not been going his way lately, that he felt good and he was ready to take PAC down at Full Gear.

-Hikaru Shida defeated AEW newcomer Shanna

A vignette featuring Brandi Rhodes was shown next, leading to an interview with WWE Hall of Fame tag team The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express. But Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson were attacked by The Inner Circle’s Santana and Ortiz, the team now known as Proud-N-Powerful. The Young Bucks came in for the save, but not before Morton was put through the stage.

-Best Friends and Orange Cassidy defeated a trio of jobbers

Chris Jericho came out next for the contract signing for his AEW World Championship match versus Cody at Full Gear. Cody then arrived at the arena and came out with Schiavone for the signing.

Jericho had great heat with the crowd, who chanted “you suck” at the champ. Chris said his match with Cody would be the biggest match in AEW history. Jericho worked the crowd as he spoke to Cody and Chris reminded everyone that they’re both professionals. He said they were both men of class and he then offered his hand to Cody, who pulled Jericho eye-to-eye with him.

Sammy Guevara suddenly popped up on the big screen behind them and when the camera pulled back, Dustin Rhodes was being attacked by The Inner Circle’s Jake Hager. Hager slammed Dustin’s hand in the limo door, which was reminiscent of The Four Horsemen’s attack on Dusty Rhodes in October of 1986.

-Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks defeated Kip Sabian and The Hybrid 2

After the match, Proud-N-Powerful jumped The Young Bucks. All four men brawled for a few moments until Omega broke it up.

Peter Avalon was out next, alongside Leva Bates. Avalon ran down the fans, but was suddenly interrupted by Jon Moxley, who came in and delivered the Paradigm Shift. Mox cut a promo on his upcoming match with Omega at Full Gear.

Moxley was upset that the match is unsanctioned, because it will not count on the record. Jon said he was tired of suits telling him that he’s too different. Jon declared that he’s the baddest and sickest SOB in the game. Mox said fans would see violence the likes of which they had never seen before and that everyone fighting against him could kiss his a**.

SoCal Uncensored defeated The Lucha Brothers to become the first ever AEW World Tag Team champions