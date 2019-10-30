Alex Ovechkin pops champagne to celebrate Nationals' World Series win (Video)

Washington D.C. was lit on Wednesday night, as the Nationals celebrated their first World Series championship in franchise history.

It was the first time Washington had a baseball team win a title in 86 years, so it was long overdue, as the Nats had enjoyed some great regular season records over the years, but the playoffs were their demise.

Not this year, though, as the team fought back from countless deficits to come back and win — just like the 2-0 lead the Astros blew in Game 7 on Wednesday night.

No one was happier than Capitals star Alex Ovechkin, who was in DC popping champagne bottles to celebrate the big win after the Nats recorded the final out.

What a time to be alive in DC.