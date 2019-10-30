Andy Dalton's agent tried to find a trade ahead of deadline

It seems Andy Dalton was not happy about the timing of getting benched. Had the Bengals given him a heads-up sooner, he might have been able to get traded to another team.
On Wednesday, Dalton told reporters that his agent tried to find a trade shortly after it was announced he was getting benched for Ryan Finley, but with only a few hours to spare before the deadline on Tuesday, there just wasn’t enough time to make something happen.
It’s unclear if there were any teams interested in Dalton, but it makes you wonder what could have been. From a money standpoint, the veteran quarterback is on a team-friendly contract:
Dalton hasn’t been very good the past couple of seasons in Cincinnati, but a change of scenery would do him some good. It will be interesting to see if the Bengals explore a trade for him in the offseason after learning of his desire to go somewhere else.
