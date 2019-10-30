Astros screwed by blatant blown strike call at pivotal moment in game (Video)

The age of robot umpires may not be far away, as the officiating throughout the World Series has been pretty bad, and Game 7 was no different.

A number of questionable calls went against both teams, but the worst call that stood out among the rest came in the bottom of the eighth inning at a pivotal moment in the game.

Carlos Correa was at the plate, with his team trailing 4-2, and he was looking to get on base. It appeared he had worked the count to 3-2, as a fastball that never got any of the plate from Patrick Corbin was way inside, and yet, for some reason, umpire Jim Wolf called it a strike — and Correa was punched out.

Carlos Correa was rung up on this pitch. pic.twitter.com/wHxr2UeYeL — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 31, 2019

One of the worst blown calls in a World Series you’ll ever see, as that pitch was more than a foot off the plate.