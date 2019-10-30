Fat Nationals fan strips off clothes, slides on dugout to celebrate World Series win (Video)

The Nationals won their first World Series in 86 years, and fans — who have been starved for a championship — were extremely fired up about it.

There were watch parties all over Washington D.C., on the streets at The Bullpen, and also at Capital One Arena — following the Wizards’ game against the *Houston* Rockets, ironically.

And, of course, the biggest watch party was at Nationals Park — where the real celebrating took place. It started after Howie Kendrick crushed a two-run, go-ahead homer in the seventh inning, and really picked up when the team got the final out.

One particular fan at Nationals Park was so fired up that he stripped off his shirt and went sliding across the dugout in the rain.

NATS WON TIME TO GO STREAKING pic.twitter.com/1ipoh86s8g — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 31, 2019

So, that happened.