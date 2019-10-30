MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Oct 30/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Thiago Alves (23-14) vs Tim Means (28-11-1, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris – Dec 7th
Irene Aldana (11-5) vs Ketlen Vieira (10-0) – UFC 245 – Dec 14th
Kai Kara-France (20-7) vs Brandon Moreno (15-5-1) – UFC 245 – Dec 14th
Veronica Macedo (6-3-1) vs Amanda Lemos (6-1-1) – UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Korean Zombie – Dec 21st
Bellator
Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal (21-9) vs Andrew Kapel (14-5) – Bellator 233 – Nov 8th
Michael Page (15-1) vs Derek Anderson (16-3, 1 NC) – Bellator London – Nov 23rd
Fedor Emelianeko (38-6) vs Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson (38-13) – Bellator & Rizin: Japan – Dec 29th
ONE Championship
Strawweights: Joshua Pacio (17-3) vs Rene Catalan (6-2) – ONE: Masters of Fate – Nov 8th
Invicta FC
Flyweight Championship: Vanessa Porto (21-8) vs Karina Rodriguez (8-3) – Invicta FC 38 – Nov 1st
Strawweight Championship: Kanako Murata (10-1) vs Emily Ducote (8-5) – Invicta FC 38 – Nov 1st
Combate Americas
Tito Ortiz (20-12-1) vs Alberto El Patron (9-5) – Combates Americas: Tito vs Alberto – Dec 7th
Rizin
Bantamweight Championship: Kyoji Horiguchi (28-3) vs Kai Asakura (14-1) – Rizin 20 – Dec 31st.
