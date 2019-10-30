Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Anthony Davis

October 30, 2019

Oct 29, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and forward LeBron James (23) celebrate during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Anthony Davis – Lakers (vs Memphis)

40 points, 7-17 FG, 26-27 FT, 20 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks

The first Laker to post a 40-20 game since Shaquille O’Neal in 2003 – and it only took AD 31 minutes of play to accomplish it.

 

