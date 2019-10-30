Rapid Recap: Smart, Kemba lead stunning comeback win over Bucks

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

TD Garden is a fun place again.

Tonight the Celtics hosted a rematch with the team that crushed them in last year’s playoffs, and for the first 24 minutes it looked like more of the same. But Boston buried the Bucks with a 74-47 second half to win going away, 116-105, and a familiar spirit returned.

I don't know what the Celtics ceiling is, but they would have quit on this game last season. — Paul Flannery (@Pflanns) October 31, 2019

Kemba Walker led the way with 32 points (13 in a huge fourth quarter), 6 assists and 6 rebounds. Gordon Hayward had 21 points, 7 assists and 10 boards. The player of the game was Marcus Smart, with 19/6/4, including 5 threes and some tremendous defense. Smart inspired the turnaround during the Celtics’ 38-18 blitz in the third quarter. Jayson Tatum added 25 points and capped the comeback by draining consecutive threes to close the third.

For Milwaukee, Khris Middleton led with 26 points. MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and 14 rebounds, but failed to dominate, thanks mostly to Smart’s effort.

Here’s your recap, Twitter-style, starting with bad news.

Celtics say Jaylen Brown is out tonight due to illness. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) October 30, 2019

The #Celtics begin the game with Marcus Smart matched up with Giannis Antetokounmpo. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) October 30, 2019

The Time Lord denies all who try 🤚🚫 pic.twitter.com/MTxQTbAfFS — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 31, 2019

Early going was rough. (You expect Brook Lopez to hit 3s, but Robin?)

First 3 of the season for Robin Lopez and Bucks are already 5-of-8 from downtown. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) October 31, 2019

The Celtics are just getting roasted. The Bucks are 12 for 18 from the field with five made 3-pointers over the first 9:58 of this thing. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) October 31, 2019

End of the first: Bucks 34, Celtics 19. Indicator: Milwaukee was 5 of 9 on threes while Boston was 4 of 8 on free throws. Second quarter wasn’t any better.

The Celtics have done some really sloppy, lazy stuff. That would cost them against anyone. Against one of the best teams in the NBA, it's a killer. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 31, 2019

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Marcus Smart made this an 11-point game… But the #Bucks eventually responded with a 7-0 run to push their lead back up to 16 (49-33) w/5:39 left in Q2 — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) October 31, 2019

Same spot, same result 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/tzINirnJDV — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 31, 2019

Some comic relief.

YIKES 😬 Giannis air balled back to back free throwspic.twitter.com/wPyWXOHJ24 — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) October 31, 2019

At halftime, the Celts trailed 58-42. They shot 15 of 44 while the Bucks were 20 of 43.

Takeaways from the first half of #Celtics #Bucks game. *Bad shooting Tatum, Kemba (combined 5/18 shooting, 16 pts at half) * Bench scoring (Milwaukee dominating 27-6 edge) * No spark plugs for Boston (Every Celtic who has played tonight has a negative plus/minus). — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) October 31, 2019

It’s almost Halloween, so here’s the Hayward, Tatum and Kemba shot chart from the first half. pic.twitter.com/39CRFQbOXV — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) October 31, 2019

The third quarter looked bleak at first…

Every time I think the Celtics can come back Middleton does the stupid making jump shots thing — Xanny DeVito (@trevorstweetss) October 31, 2019

…but Smart refused to give in.

Smart carrying everyone — Eddy F.B. (@TruthFaustino) October 31, 2019

Marcus Smart is the only player giving me hope right now — Dante Turo (@DanteOnDeck) October 31, 2019

If this game hasn’t proved it yet but @smart_MS3 is the best player on the #Celtics the guy has to do everything — sam (@AzzSam) October 31, 2019

Then suddenly…

10-2 Celtics run. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) October 31, 2019

How the hell is this a 7 point game? Two words. Marcus Smart. — Chuck M. (@RedsArmy_Chuck) October 31, 2019

I guess the Celtics m.o. this year is to just suck in the first half and then shoot lights out afterwards Hayward is suddenly up to 6-13 shooting (3-5 3pt) for 15 points — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) October 31, 2019

The Truth was in the house, and Tatum knew it.

Paul Pierce is on his feet courtside. Revving up the crowd. Talking stuff to the officials. This is awesome! — Abby Chin (@tvabby) October 31, 2019

And the Celtics stunningly came all the way back to go ahead.

Tatum stuffs Giannis and then knocks down a 3 for the lead! pic.twitter.com/EvG5h0AGPr — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) October 31, 2019

Celtics closed the quarter with a 22-5 run.

Paul Pierce was out on the court going bananas after that Tatum 3. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) October 31, 2019

Celtics double up the Bucks in the third quarter 38-18. What a turnaround. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) October 31, 2019

End of 3: Boston 80, Milwaukee 76 The Celtics closed the final 6:38 of the 3rd Q on a 26-7 run — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) October 31, 2019

*running through my room popping my Celtics shirt* THE GRITTY CELTICS ARE BACK BABY!!!!!! LETS FREAKING GOOOOO!!!!!!#Celtics — ☘💚The Queen💚☘ (@QueenLambright7) October 31, 2019

The Cs poured it on in the fourth.

DEER IN HEADLIGHTS NOW — Cindy (@mrsceltics) October 31, 2019

16 points for Hayward in the second half on 7/8 FG. Just a monster turnaround for him. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) October 31, 2019

Kemba up to 29 points. He's putting this thing away in a hurry. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) October 31, 2019

When do we build the Kemba statue — Tribune of the Plebs (@Handsome_Jake_) October 31, 2019

Smart really is a pain in the ass for opponents ha — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) October 31, 2019

The final minute saw Smart seriously mess with Giannis’ head.

Smart is way up under Giannis' skin now. The league's preeminent agitator has done his thing tonight. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 31, 2019

GIANNIS FULL MELTDOWN — NBASlander ☘️ (@NBASlander) October 31, 2019

The Garden crowd went home happy.

☘️ Celtics 116, 🦌 Bucks 105 Boston rallies from 19 down. Gordon Hayward (21 p, 10 r, 7 a) a monster second half. Jayson Tatum (25 p) high-5ing Paul Pierce at end of a 3rdQ run. Kemba Walker (32 p, 6 r, 6 a) puts it away late. Marcus Smart keys it all with Giannis defense. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) October 31, 2019

FINAL: Celtics 116, Bucks 105 That was one hell of a win! The Celtics outscored MIL by 27 points during the 2H behind 32 points from Kemba, 25 from Tatum and 21 from Hayward. They were 100% dominant at both ends. — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) October 31, 2019

Celtics really got their heart back, Love to see it — A.P. (@Vitricate) October 31, 2019

This is our house. — Sam 💚 (@MsSamanthaMay) October 31, 2019

