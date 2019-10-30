Washington Nationals win a historic sixth game in 2019 World Series

The Washington Nationals won an historic sixth game in the 2019 World Series by a score of 7-2 on Wednesday. For the first time ever, the road team won the first six games in a playoff series. This is something that has never been done in Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League or the National Basketball Association. In the 2019 World Series, the Nationals have won games one, two and six at Minute Maid Park in Houston and the Houston Astros won games three, four and five at Nationals Park in Washington.

It should be noted that the Astros and Nationals had respectable road records in the regular season. The Astros posted a record of 47 wins and 34 losses away from Minute Maid Park and that the Nationals were 43 wins and 38 losses when not playing at Nationals Park.

What is extremely impressive however is that the Nationals have now won seven consecutive road games in the 2019 postseason. Since losing 6-0 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in game one of the National League Divisional Series on October 3, the Nationals have won two games at Dodger Stadium (including a 7-3 win in game five of the NLDS), two games at Busch Stadium against the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series, and three games against the Astros in the World Series. In those seven wins, the Nationals have outscored their opponents 40-15.

What is even more harder to fathom is that the Astros only lost 21 games at home all season long and they have now lost their last three games at Minute Maid Park. The Astros only lost three straight home games once during the regular season. They lost three games to the Oakland Athletics from September 10-12. Ironically, the Astros lost those three games after beating the Athletics 15-0 on September 9.

The pitcher the Astros will use for game seven of the World Series on Wednesday to try and stop their unexpected home woes will be Zack Greinke. The Nationals will counter with Max Scherzer.