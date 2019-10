Wednesday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern



Boxing

40 Days: Canelo vs. Kovalev — NBCSN, midnight

College Basketball

Men’s

Texas-Tyler at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Stanislaus State at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

The Class That Saved Coach K — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

An Evening With The Class That Saved Coach K — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

College Football

BYU Football With Kalani Sitake — BYUtv, 1 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Golf

East Lake Cup, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA

Men’s and Women’s Match Play Finals — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Miami at Florida State — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Texas at Texas Tech — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Iowa State at TCU — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports Net, 8 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Net, 8 p.m.

Arkansas at Georgia — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Florida at Missouri — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

B1G Volleyball Report — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, Sheshan International Golf Club, Shanghai, Communist China

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Horse Racing

All In: Road to the Breeders’ Cup — NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.

La Liga

Matchday 11

Valencia vs. Sevilla — beIN Sports, 1:50 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Leganes — beIN Sports, 4:05 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 1:30 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 4 p.m.

MLB Postseason

2019 World Series

Game 7, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Washington Nationals at Houston Astros — Fox, 8:08 p.m. (series tied 3-3)

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Baseball Tonight at the World Series — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight at the World Series — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight at the World Series — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB on Fox Pregame — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight at the World Series — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Atlanta United vs. Toronto FC — FS1/TSN1/TSN4/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

MLS Pregame — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America: Motormouths — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Glory Road: Controversial Finishes — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

Chicago at Cleveland — NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia — Fox Sports North/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York at Orlando — MSG Network/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto — Fox Sports Detroit/TSN3/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn — Fox Sports Indiana/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston — ESPN/Fox Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Washington — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports Washington, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City — NBC Sports Northwest/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Sacramento — Fox Sports Southeast/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Utah — ESPN/Fox Sports Prime Ticket/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State — NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Warmup — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

#Handles on NBA TV — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA FGameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL: The Grind: 2019 Week 8 — Epix, 9 p.m.

NFL Turning Point: 2019 Week 8 — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Edmonton Oilers at Columbus Blue Jackets — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/Fox Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/ESPN+/Fox Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey — Fox Sports Sun/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Florida at Colorado — ESPN+/Fox Sports Florida/Altitude, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona — TSN2/RDS/Fox Sports Arizona Plus, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

On the Fly: Vancouver at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Serie A

Lazio vs. Torino — ESPNews, 3:55 p.m.

FIFA U-17 World Cup

Group C, Estádio da Serrinha, Goiania, Goiás, Brazil

Republic of Korea vs. France — FS2, 3:50 p.m.

Chile vs. Haiti — Fox Soccer Plus, 6:50 p.m.



Group D, Estádio Kléber Andrade, Cariacica, Espirito Santo, Brazil

Netherlands vs. Senegal — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:50 p.m.

United States vs. Japan — FS2, 6:50 p.m./Universo, 6:55 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Fùtbol Club — TUDN, 6:59 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Outside the Lines (The Final Days) — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3:55 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Tim Donaghy– FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Featured — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

E:60 — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midniught

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN2, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

WTA Finals, Shenzhen Bay Sports Center, Shenzhen, Communist China

Singles Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 4 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 3:30 a.m.

Center Court: ATP Tour (Paris Masters)/WTA Finals — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.