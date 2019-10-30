WWE ‘Crown Jewel’ To Include A Women’s Match For The First Time Ever

A ground breaking announcement has been made by WWE on October 30 as they announced that they have added a women’s match to the Crown Jewel event, marking the first time female pro wrestlers have competed in Saudi Arabia.

The match will feature Lacey Evans going up against her rival Natalya.

Lacey Evans and Natalya have fought on numerous occasions this past year including competing in a Last Woman Standing Match, which ended with Natalya coming out the victor.

The match ended with Natalya Powerbombing Evans off the entrance stage.

Natalya and Evans put their differences aside after their series of matches on Monday Night Raw, as they took on the Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane. However, they were unsuccessful in their attempt to defeat them.

The WWE has had controversy since putting big Saudi Arabia shows like Crown Jewel and The Greatest Royal Rumble Ever on the WWE Network. This is due to the political nature of the country, which includes not allowing women to appear on television.

However, WWE has now accomplished their goal of introducing the female division to their Saudi audience as they have now added this match to Crown Jewel.

EXCLUSIVE: @LaceyEvansWWE looks forward to opening doors that have never been opened before when she competes against @NatbyNature in the first-ever women’s match in Saudi Arabia tomorrow at #WWECrownJewel. pic.twitter.com/YuW962BdUT — WWE (@WWE) October 30, 2019

WWE Crown Jewel will air on October 31 at 1pm on the WWE Network, featuring Tyson Fury vs. Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez, Team Hogan vs. Team Flair and much more.