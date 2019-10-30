WWE NXT Results (10/30): Women's Tag Team Title Match, Finn Balor Speaks, More

The October 30 edition of WWE NXT featured the first-ever WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match in NXT history and a major announcement concerning the next NXT: TakeOver event.

The show starts with Poppy performing “Scary Mask”.

Io Shirai defeats Candice LaRae

Following the match, Shirai attacks LaRae and Rhea Ripley comes out to make the save.

Finn Balor addresses the WWE Universe and basically insinuates that there are too many wrestling fans in the locker room and they should be in the crowd. He warns Johnny Gargano that he will turn him from Johnny Wrestling into Johnny Watches Wrestling, which is the way it should be, according to Balor.

Bronson Reed defeats Shane Thorne

Cathy Kelley interviews Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox. They talk about how they have each recovered from serious knee injuries and have a chance to win the Women’s Tag Team titles tonight as best friends.

WWE Women’s Title Match: The Kabuki Warriors defeat Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox

Asuka sprays the green mist into the face of Kai which leads to the win.

After the match, most of the women’s locker room comes out, engaging in a brawl. William Regal interrupts and states that this dispute will be settled inside War Games! The crowd pops huge for the announcement.

Later, it is revealed that Shayna Baszler and Ripley will be the captains of their respective War Games teams.

Cameron Grimes defeats Tyler Bate

Killian Dain provides the distraction leading to a win for Grimes. After that match, Dain attacks Bate and sends a message to Pete Dunne through Bate.

u n f i n i s h e d b u i s n e s s #WWENXT @KillianDain @Tyler_Bate @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/go052yFoJF — WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019

Speaking of Dunne, he will go one-on-one with Damian Priest next week.

A vignette for Angel Garza airs. The video package touches on the fact that Angel is the nephew of the late Hector Garza.

Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish defeat Keith Lee and Matt Riddle.

The Undisputed Era attacks Lee and Riddle following the match until Tommaso Ciampa comes to the ring with a crutch to make the save.