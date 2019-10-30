Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday November 1

9:00am: Ariel & The Bad Guy Live: UFC 244 Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)

12:00pm: 2019 AFC Duals at Broadway Pier (FloWrestling)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

5:00pm: Berchelt vs. Sosa Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)

5:00pm: UFC 245 Press Conference (ESPN+)

5:00pm: Canelo vs. Kovalev Weigh-Ins (DAZN)

5:00pm: Valor Fight 66 (FloCombat)

5:30pm: UFC Live: UFC 244 Preview (ESPN2)

6:00pm: 2019 Monster Dual (FloWrestling)

8:00pm: Fight Season with Mannix and Mora (NBC Sports)

8:00pm: Invicta Fighting Championship 38 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: NFC 122 (FloCombat)

8:00pm: Cal State Bakersfield vs. Minnesota (FloWrestling)

8:30pm: Shamrock Fighting Championship 324 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

8:45pm: Omaha Fight Club 126 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

10:30pm: Jessie Cris Rosales vs. Xavier Martinez/Kevin Johnson vs. Richardson Hitchins (Showtime)

Saturday November 2

10:00am: 2019 Barbarian Nationals (FloWrestling)

10:00am: Centenary vs. Rutgers (FloWrestling)

11:00am: 2019 Monster Match Nationals (FloWrestling)

11:30am: Long Island vs. Rutgers (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: Missouri vs. Virginia Tech (ACC Network)

12:00pm: Southern Virginia vs. Virginia (ACC Network)

12:00pm: WWFC 16 ($4.99 Fite.tv)

12:00pm: Proving Grounds Invitational 6 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

1:00pm: Pitt-Johnstown vs. Rutgers (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: Lichtenfelser Fight Night ($9.99 Fite.tv)

2:00pm: Maryland vs. Virginia (ACC Network)

2:00pm: Christina Linardatou vs. Katie Taylor/Felix Cash vs. Jack Cullen (DAZN)

3:00pm: Enfusion 90 ($9.99 EnfusionLive.com)

4:00pm: Fight To Win 130 (FloGrappling)

6:15pm: UFC 244 Prelims (ESPN+)

6:30pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)

6:30pm: Golden Boy on DAZN Prelims (DAZN)

7:00pm: GCMMA 5 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: UFC 244 Prelims (ESPN2)

8:00pm: Freestyle Cage Fighting 59 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: PBC Fight Night Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

9:00pm: Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev/Romero Duno vs. Ryan Garcia (DAZN)

10:00pm: UFC 244 ($64.99 Pay-Per-View)

10:00pm: Javier Fortuna vs. Jesus Marcelo Andres Cuellar/Brian Carlos Castano vs. Wale Omotoso (Fox Sports 1)

10:30pm: Jason Sosa vs. Miguel Berchelt/Jerwin Ancajas vs. Jonathan Javier Rodriguez (ESPN)

11:30pm: PBC Face-To-Face: Ortiz vs. Wilder (Fox)

Sunday November 3

12:00am: PBC Fight Camp: Ortiz vs. Wilder (Fox)

1:00am: UFC 244 Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

1:30am: Diamondback Fighting Championship 9 ($16.99 Fite.tv)

9:00am: 2019 Clarion Open (FloWrestling)

9:00am: 2019 Southeast Open (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2019 Athena Nationals (FloWrestling)

11:20am: IBJJF Long Beach International Open (FloGrappling)

12:00pm: Battle of the Midway (CBS Sports)

Top-10 Viewing Options: An absolute H-Bomb of a fight weekend drops on all of our heads this weekend. Set the DVR and load up with as many screens as your poor, overworked eyeballs can goddamn handle.

1. UFC 244: The fireworks factory has finally arrived!

2. Jason Sosa vs. Miguel Berchelt/Jerwin Ancajas vs. Jonathan Javier Rodriguez: Top Rank’s card is easily better than Golden Boy’s top-to-bottom, despite lacking any huge name.

3. Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev/Romero Duno vs. Ryan Garcia: Well, it’s an opponent nobody wanted to see Canelo fight, and absolutely no, and I mean, zero, undercard.

4. Javier Fortuna vs. Jesus Marcelo Andres Cuellar/Brian Carlos Castano vs. Wale Omotoso: Golden Boy and Top Rank are trotting out A+ cards, and PBC, on the other hand…ehhh…

5. Christina Linardatou vs. Katie Taylor/Felix Cash vs. Jack Cullen: After running the table at lightweight, Taylor moves up to try and conquer a new division and maybe make some more money fights.

6. Fight To Win 130: F2W is on a hell of a roll right now, and the early start helps with the bukkake of Saturday night’s offerings.

7. Invicta Fighting Championship 38: Two title fights headline a damned fine offering from Invicta to an already-stacked weekend.

8. Cal State Bakersfield vs. Minnesota: Kickoff of Big Ten wrestling season, baybays!

9. Jessie Cris Rosales vs. Xavier Martinez/Kevin Johnson vs. Richardson Hitchins: Typical ShoBox fare.

10. UFC 244 Post-Fight Show: What are the odds of either Diaz or Masvidal fighting someone backstage after the fight? Hell, maybe tag teaming against another duo! I have no idea what those two will do after their fight.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. 75kg Bout: Redouan Laarkoubi vs. Youssef Challouki [Enfusion 90]

4. 67kg Bout: Ilias Zougari vs. Mohammed vs. Boutasaa [Enfusion 90]

3. 85kg Bout: Boubaker el Bakouri vs. Hicham el Gaoui [Enfusion 90]

2. Enfusion 63kg World Championship: Hmaza Essalih (c) (48-4-2) vs. Soufiane Kaddouri [Enfusion 90]

1. 70kg Bout: Milan Pales (31-3-1) vs. Nordin Ben Moh (75-3-1) [Enfusion 90]

BOXING

5. Lightweight Bout: Javier Fortuna (34-2-1) vs. Jesus Marcelo Andres Cuellar (29-3) [PBC on Fox Sports 1]

4. IBF World Junior Bantamweight Championship: Jerwin Ancajas (c) (31-1-2) vs. Jonathan Javier Rodriguez (21-1) [Top Rank on ESPN]

3. WBO World Female Junior Welterweight Championship: Christina Linardatou (c) (12-1) vs. Katie Taylor (14-0) [Matchroom Boxing on DAZN]

2. WBO World Light Heavyweight Championship: Sergey Kovalev (c) (34-3-1) vs. Saul Alvarez (52-1-2) [Golden Boy on DAZN]

1. WBC World Junior Lightweight Championship: Miguel Berchelt (c) (36-1) vs. Jason Sosa (23-3-4) [Top Rank on ESPN]

MMA

5. Welterweight Bout: Stephen Thompson (14-4-1) vs. Vicente Luque (17-6-1) [UFC 244]

4. Lightweight Bout: Gregor Gillespie (13-0) vs. Kevin Lee (17-5) [UFC 244]

3. Light Heavyweight Bout: Corey Anderson (12-4) vs. Johnny Walker (17-3) [UFC 244]

2. Middleweight Bout: Kelvin Gastelum (15-4) vs. Darren Till (17-2-1) [UFC 244]

1. Welterweight Bout: Jorge Masvidal (34-13) vs. Nate Diaz (20-11) [UFC 244]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 180lb Black Belt Bout: Michael Liera Jr. vs. Phil Lietz [Fight To Win 130]

4. 185lb Black Belt Bout: Manuel Ribamar vs. Mauricio Oliveira [Fight To Win 130]

3. 130lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Karen Antunes vs. Tubby Alequin [Fight To Win 130]

2. Black Belt Heavyweight Bout: Amir Allam vs. Dean Lister [Proving Grounds Invitational 6]

1. Fight To Win Black Belt Heavyweight Championship: Erberth Santos vs. Tim Spriggs [Fight To Win 130]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: I’m on a roll, friends! I might be buying Christmas presents at Dollar General instead of Dollar Tree this year!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Jerwin Ancajas over Jonathan Javier Rodriguez

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 244

Upset of the Week: Derrick Lewis over Blagoi Ivanov

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Saul Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev