Andy Isabella shows off blazing speed, shreds entire 49ers defense for TD (Video)

The Arizona Cardinals were backed up in their own territory late in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, in desperate need of a big play, so Kyler Murray and Andy Isabella delivered.

Murray faked a handoff to his running back, then uncorked a bullet to Isabella — perfectly floated over a Niners defensive back’s head.

As for Isabella, well, he did the rest.

He was off to the races after the catch, and did an excellent job of showcasing his great vision, while also changing gears as it related to his blazing speed. The end result was an 88-yard touchdown, putting the Cardinals within a score.

What a play.