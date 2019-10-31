Brock Boeser's Fabulous Night

(Photo Credit: Russ Hons, UND sports)

On Wednesday night against the L.A. Kings, former University of North Dakota All-American and current Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser had a fabulous night, scoring (3g-1a–4pts).

In the last three games, Boeser has been on fire scoring (5g-2a–7pts). In fact, if you had a chance to pick Boeser in your fantasy hockey pool and didn’t, you’re going to regret your selection. If you’re currently playing Draftkings or FanDuel, Boeser might be a good selection to consider.

"We're having a lot of fun, the power-play is clicking right now." @BBoeser16 nets a hat-trick, as the #Canucks go 4/6 with the man advantage. pic.twitter.com/FduIZx07ST — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 31, 2019

If you haven’t seen the highlights from the Canucks 5-3 victory over the Kings, check out the video below. One guy keeps showing up in the highlights. Against the Kings, the Canucks went 4/6 on the man advantage.

Boeser leads the Canucks in goals with seven and second in points (7g-7a–14pts) behind forward Elias Pettersson (4g-14a–18pts). Currently, Boeser is tied for 16th in the scoring race with J.T. Miller and Morgan Rielly.

In 152 NHL games, Boeser has scored (66g-64a–130pts), he’s also a minus-one. In parts of four seasons, Boeser has scored 21 of his 66 goals on the power play.

In two seasons with North Dakota, Boeser scored (43g-51a–94pts), he was also an impressive plus-52.