Look: Nationals have already damaged World Series trophy while partying

The Nationals won their first World Series in franchise history, and the team has sure been enjoying the 24 hours since winning Game 7 in Houston.

Washington fought back from a 2-0 deficit in the seventh inning of Wednesday’s game, coming back to score seven runs off Houston’s bullpen. They became the first-ever team to win four consecutive road games in a playoff series, a feat that may never happen again.

And they’ve been partying hard to celebrate the big win — so much so that they apparently damaged the World Series trophy. Sean Doolittle posted a photo of the trophy, and it appears a few of the flags are bent, while others are missing.

World Series trophy review:

– v shiny

– hard to drink from (we tried)

– impossible to eat cereal out of

– heavier than it looks

– can be worn like a hat

– still in one piece (barely)

– says 2019 World Champions on it

– IS BACK IN DC AND WE CAN’T WAIT TO SHARE IT WITH YOU pic.twitter.com/aU5VpF9WGn — Obi-Sean Kenobi Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) November 1, 2019

We wonder how the beer tasted.