Look: Tom Brady celebrates Halloween in Stars Wars-themed costume

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may be 42 years old, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s too old to celebrate Halloween.

Brady has three kids, so it’s likely that he and his wife, Gisele, are going to take them Trick-or-Treating. As such, he needs to dress the part, rather than trying to be the “too cool for school” parent that isn’t in costume.

And now we know he will indeed be dressing up this particular year, as he took to Instagram and posted a photo of him in costume. Check out the Patriots quarterback — who doubles as a stormtrooper (Star Wars).

The (Evil) Empire strikes back.