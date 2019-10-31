Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Russell Westbrook

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Russell Westbrook

By October 31, 2019

By: |

Oct 30, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots the ball as Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) defends in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Russell Westbrook – Houston (vs Washington)

17 points, 7-16 FG, 2-4 FT, 1 3PT, 10 rebounds, 12 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

Mr. Triple Double got a triple double. Imagine that.

 

