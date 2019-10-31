Trent Williams reveals he had cancer, claims Redskins diagnosed it as minor

Trent Williams gave reporters quite the interview on Thursday. Not only did he bring to light the root cause of his spat with the Redskins, but the Pro Bowl left tackle also revealed he was diagnosed with cancer this past offseason.
One day after ending his holdout, Williams told reporters that he had a cancerous growth removed from his head, which he says team doctors diagnosed as minor about six years ago. It turns out, he actually had Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans, a rare, soft-tissue cancer.
As a result of getting the growth removed, Williams says he lost about 30 percent of his scalp, which would explain his most recent failed physical. It was reported on Wednesday that Williams didn’t pass because there was discomfort when he put on his helmet.
Williams went on to say that he no longer trusts the organization because of how the medical staff handled the situation. He’s also not happy about his contract situation, which was made worse by the Redskins not trading him at the deadline.
It seems Williams has a lot to be upset about with the Redskins, and who could blame him? It’s highly unlikely he plays for them again. In fact, it sounds like the plan is to trade him in the offseason.
