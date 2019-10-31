Video of Rockets fan punching coach during game surfaces

One particular fan completely crossed the line during Saturday’s game against the Pelicans, and he’ll soon be paying for it.

News of what the fan — identified as Manuel Garcia — did during the contest quickly went viral, as it was classless, and not something we really ever see during a game. Fans are passionate, but they usually know where to draw the line.

Apparently this particular fan did not, as he punched Pelicans assistant coach Joe Boylan in the face during the game. We now have proof of the incident, as a video — obtained by TMZ Sports — shows it all happen.

Terrible.