Zion Williamson smacks teammate Jaxson Hayes in face while celebrating (Video)

Pelicans big man Zion Williamson is quite a large fellow, so when he swings his body around, it’s best to just get out of his way.

Even teammates are in danger, as Jaxson Hayes learned during Thursday’s game against the Nuggets.

Williamson was fired up after the Pelicans came up with a big play in the second half of the game — en route to a 115-98 win — and he reacted as such.

The problem was that Hayes was a bit too close to him, and Williamson ended up smacking him right in the face.

Can't stop watching Zion hit Jaxson Hayes in the face while celebrating

Ouch.