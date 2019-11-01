Mixed martial arts is as lonely and individualistic a sport as there is. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.
However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.
So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.
October update: City Kickboxing pulls into a tie for first with Fortis MMA
2019 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: October Update
|Camp
|Winning %
|Wins
|Losses
|Title Fights
|Last
|Wins
|Losses
|Points
|1
|2
|City Kickboxing
|1.000
|10
|0
|2
|0
|26
|1
|1
|Fortis MMA
|0.783
|18
|5
|0
|0
|26
|3
|3
|Elevation Fight Team
|0.833
|10
|2
|0
|0
|16
|4
|3
|Fight Ready
|0.714
|5
|2
|2
|0
|12
|5
|5
|Roufusport
|0.619
|13
|8
|0
|0
|10
|5
|6
|Team Oyama
|0.857
|6
|1
|0
|0
|10
|7
|7
|Black Tiger Fight Club
|1.000
|2
|0
|1
|0
|7
|7
|15
|Factory X
|0.619
|13
|8
|0
|1
|7
|9
|8
|Cerrado MMA
|0.800
|4
|1
|0
|0
|6
|9
|8
|Chute Boxe
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|9
|16
|Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|9
|8
|Gile Ribeiro Team
|0.800
|4
|1
|0
|0
|6
|9
|37
|Glory MMA
|0.800
|4
|1
|0
|0
|6
|9
|16
|MMA Factory
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|9
|16
|Next Generation
|0.800
|4
|1
|0
|0
|6
|9
|8
|Team Alpha
|0.600
|9
|6
|0
|0
|6
|9
|8
|Teixeira MMA & Fitness
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|18
|37
|American Top Team Gwinnett
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|18
|37
|Arena Dortmund
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|18
|16
|Brunson’s MMA & Fitness
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|18
|37
|Eagles MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|18
|16
|Elevate MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|18
|37
|Fight Club Nart
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|18
|16
|Glendale Fight Club
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|18
|16
|London Shootfighters
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|18
|8
|Longo & Weidman MMA
|0.600
|6
|4
|0
|0
|4
|18
|16
|Macaco Gold Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|18
|37
|Marcelo Ribas Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|18
|16
|Miller Brothers MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|18
|16
|New Stream
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|18
|16
|Redline Training Centre
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|18
|16
|Rise Combat Sports
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|18
|37
|SikJitsu
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|18
|16
|SK Absolute Bulgaria
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|18
|16
|Spartan Fitness
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|18
|16
|Team Bigi Boy
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|18
|16
|Thai Brasil
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|18
|16
|Tiger Muay Thai
|0.467
|7
|8
|2
|0
|4
|18
|8
|Tristar
|0.571
|8
|6
|0
|0
|4
|18
|16
|Ultimate Training Centre
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|41
|37
|10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Adrenaline MMA
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|All Powers Fitness & Fighting
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|American Top Team Portland
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Ankos MMA Poznan
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Barata MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Bellmore Kickboxing Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Budokan Martial Arts
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Burigude
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Capital da Luta
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Champion’s Creed MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Charlie’s Combat Club
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Checkmat Vancouver
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|China Top Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|CSA Holland
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Dragon Power
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Enbo Gedou
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Extreme Sanda
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Fight Fit Militia
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Fight Move Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Frontline Academy
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|41
|103
|Futures MMA
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Gladiators Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Gornik Leczna
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Gracie Barra Katy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|NR
|Gracie Barra Woodlands
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Gracie Fusion
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|NR
|H.B.U.T.C
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|NR
|Impact Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Imperio Fight
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Industrials
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Jupps Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|K Dojo Warrior Tribe
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Korean Top Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Lobo Gym
|0.600
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Long Island MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Luttrell/Yee MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|103
|Marajo Brothers Team
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Michigan Top Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|NR
|MMA Clinic
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|New Breed Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Nova Uniao
|0.571
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Peterson Grapplers
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Red Schafer MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|NR
|Regiment Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Ruas Vale Tudo
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Rumble Sports
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Scorpion Fighting System
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Scottish Hit Squad
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|41
|NR
|Shaved Bears MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Sok Thai
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Team Hurricane Awesome
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Team Kattar MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|103
|Team Markos
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|The Academy Pittsburg
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|The MMA Clinic
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|The Performance Compound
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Titan Fighter
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|Top Team Salzburg
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|37
|VFS Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|NR
|XLR8 Training Centre
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|102
|35
|Hard Knocks 365
|0.476
|10
|11
|1
|0
|1
|102
|35
|Strong Style Fight Team
|0.333
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|104
|144
|303 Training Center
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|104
|103
|Akhmat Fight Team
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|104
|16
|American Kickboxing Academy
|0.500
|10
|10
|1
|1
|0
|104
|37
|Apex MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|104
|103
|Bandog Fight Club
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|104
|103
|Berkut WCA Fight Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|104
|103
|Black Sheep MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|104
|103
|BMF Ranch
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|104
|103
|Busan Team M.A.D.
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|104
|37
|Cesar Gracie Fight Team
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|104
|103
|CM System
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|104
|103
|Combat Sports Academy
|0.500
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|104
|103
|Delincuentes MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|104
|103
|Freak-Jitsu
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|104
|103
|Fusion X-Cel Performance
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|104
|103
|Gracie New Jersey Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|104
|103
|Hawaii Elite MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|104
|103
|House of Champions
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|104
|37
|Invictus MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|104
|103
|Killer B Combat Sports Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|104
|103
|Knoxville MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|104
|103
|Korean Zombie MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|104
|206
|Lauzon MMA
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|104
|103
|Legion Fight Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|104
|103
|Longview MMA/Team 515
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|104
|103
|Millennia MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|104
|37
|MMAGOLD
|0.500
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|104
|103
|Ohana Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|104
|103
|Peresvet FT
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|104
|144
|Pete White Boxing & MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|104
|37
|Phalanx MMA
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|104
|144
|Phuket Top Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|104
|144
|Polar Bear Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|104
|144
|Renegade MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|104
|103
|Rio Fighters
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|104
|103
|Syndicate MMA
|0.500
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|104
|37
|Team Destruction
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|104
|103
|Team Greco
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|104
|103
|Team Kaobon
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|104
|103
|Team Maximo
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|104
|103
|Team Rubao Carioca BJJ
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|104
|103
|The Jungle
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|104
|103
|Tillery Combat MMA Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|104
|103
|Toshido MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|104
|37
|Trench Tech
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|104
|103
|Tribe Tokyo MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|104
|103
|Vale Tudo MMA Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|104
|103
|WWFC Promotion
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|152
|143
|Genesis Training Center
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|152
|239
|Kings MMA
|0.545
|6
|5
|0
|1
|-1
|154
|144
|011 MMA Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|NR
|10eme Round
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Academie Pro Star MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Alan Belcher MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Alliance-Square
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Arte Suave Copenhagen
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|103
|Australian Top Team
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Babuino Gold Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Baltic Challenge Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|BJJ Revolution Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|NR
|Broadway Jiu-Jitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|NR
|Bronx Hill MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Bulgarian Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Chosen Few Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|NR
|Core MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Corinthians MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Elite Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Extreme Combat Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Fight House
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Finnfighters Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Forja V2
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Gracie Technics
|0.333
|1
|2
|1
|1
|-2
|154
|144
|Gracie United
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|206
|Higher Level MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Impact Jiu Jitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Inside Gold Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Iron Mann MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Jesus Is Lord
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Korona Sports Centre
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|K-Taro Dojo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|NR
|Magnus MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Main Street Boxing & Muay Thai
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Marinoble’s Martial Arts
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Mexican Pride
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|206
|MMA Masters
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Murcielago MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|One Kick’s Gym
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Parana Vale Tudo
|0.400
|2
|3
|1
|1
|-2
|154
|144
|Piranha Grappling Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Pitbull Martial Arts Center
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Pitch Black MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Pura Vida Bjj
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Reign MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Renzo Gracie Jiu-Jitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|NR
|Renzo Gracie Philly
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|206
|Ricardo Almeida BJJ
|0.600
|6
|4
|0
|2
|-2
|154
|144
|Sambo Piter
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|SBG Ireland
|0.400
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|School of Self Awarness
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Silva’s Boxing
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|103
|South Shore Sportfighting
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Sports Lab
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Team Irish
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|103
|Team Lloyd Irvin
|0.400
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Team Spratt
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Team Tungaa
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|NR
|Torture Athletics
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Trident Performance Training
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Triple Threat Gym
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Troop MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|UFC Gym Winter Springs
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|NR
|Victoria Moreni
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|Vos Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|W4R Training Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|NR
|West Oahu MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|White Lotus Dojo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|154
|144
|World Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|221
|102
|Jackson-Wink
|0.435
|10
|13
|2
|1
|-3
|222
|206
|American Top Team Rome
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|222
|206
|Arizona Combat Sports
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|222
|206
|Ascension MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|222
|206
|ATS
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|222
|206
|CSW
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|222
|206
|Disorderly Conduct
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|222
|144
|Fightzone Stockholm
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|222
|206
|Fit NHB
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|222
|206
|Frankiko Team
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|222
|206
|Genesis BJJ
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|222
|206
|Hung Mun MMA Stuidos
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|222
|206
|KBC PRIBRAM-MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|222
|206
|Killer Bees
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|222
|144
|Lions High Performance Centre
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|222
|206
|Maximum Training Centre
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|222
|206
|Mjolnir MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|222
|206
|MMA Red Star
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|222
|144
|MMA-KEGI
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|222
|206
|MOB Training Center
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|222
|206
|Paradigm Training Center
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|222
|206
|Patenaude Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|222
|206
|Ronildo Nobre Judo Club
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|222
|206
|Rothwell MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|222
|206
|RVCA Training Center
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|222
|206
|Shark Top Team
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|222
|206
|Stabile Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|222
|206
|Team 515
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|222
|144
|Team Quest
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|222
|206
|Team Quest Thailand
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|222
|206
|Team Tiger Schulmann
|0.333
|2
|4
|0
|0
|-4
|222
|206
|Texas Elite MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|222
|206
|Yakima MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|254
|239
|American Top Team
|0.467
|28
|32
|2
|1
|-5
|254
|NR
|PMA Super Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|254
|239
|San Diego Combat Club
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|254
|244
|Treigning Lab
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|1
|-5
|258
|242
|Astra Fight Team
|0.200
|1
|4
|0
|0
|-6
|258
|242
|Five Rounds
|0.000
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-6
|260
|205
|Xtreme Couture
|0.438
|7
|9
|0
|1
|-7
|261
|206
|Alliance MMA
|0.357
|5
|9
|0
|0
|-8
|261
|245
|Allstars Training Center
|0.167
|1
|5
|0
|0
|-8
|261
|245
|Entram Gym
|0.000
|0
|4
|0
|0
|-8
|261
|249
|Evolucao Thai
|0.250
|2
|6
|0
|0
|-8
|265
|248
|TATA Fight Team
|0.200
|1
|4
|0
|1
|-9
|266
|245
|MMA Lab
|0.353
|6
|11
|0
|0
|-10
|267
|250
|Black House/Team Nogueira
|0.267
|4
|11
|0
|0
|-14
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
Comments