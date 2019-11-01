BurningRiverBaseball's 2019 Cleveland Indians Prospect Rankings: 100-76

Welcome to the beginning of Burning River Baseball’s Cleveland Indians 2019 prospect rankings! Some websites might rank a team’s top ten prospects while others go to thirty, but we love our prospects so much that we go all the way to 100. The first 25 are listed below with basic information and photos. The next 25 will be coming out tomorrow with short descriptions, then the rest will follow ten at a time until we reach the final ten. In order to be considered a prospect eligible for this list, a player must be under team control by the Cleveland Indians and have zero days of MLB experience.
The players on this page generally fit one of two categories. They are either players with good numbers who are getting too old to be considered legitimate prospects or are players who are extremely young with a high ceiling, but have yet to produce numbers that can solidify that expectation.
Amditis waits for the pitch behind the plate during the 2019 AZL Indians season. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
100. Mike Amditis – C – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018
Drafted 2019, Round 21
AZL Indians Blue
Lynchburg HillCats pitcher Jonathan Teaney vs Wilmington Blue Rockes 28 Apr 2019. -Russell J Bennett BurningRiverBaseball
99. Jonathan Teaney – RHRP – Age: 23 – Unranked in 2018
Drafted 2017, Round 20
A+ Lynchburg
98. Christian Cairo(pictured at top) – 3B – Age: 18 – Unranked in 2018
Drafted 2019, Round 4
AZL Indians Red
Holland waits to hit in the rain during 2019 extended spring training. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
97. Korey Holland – LF – Age: 19 – 2018 Rank: 85
Drafted 2018, Round 14
SS Mahoning Valley
Valladares pitches for the Indians in relief during 2019 extended spring training. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
96. Randy Valladares – LHRP – Age: 25 – 2018 Rank: 81
2013 International Free Agent
A+ Lynchburg
Cooper sits on the dugout rail prior to the start of a 2018 AZL Indians game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
95. Michael Cooper – 1B – Age: 20 – 2018 Rank: 87
Drafted 2017, Round 33
SS Mahoning Valley
Akron RubberDuck Firtbaseman/ DH Wilson Garcia home run trot vs Richmond Flying Squirrels 27 May 19 – Russell J Bennett – BurningRivrBaseball
94. Wilson Garcia – 1B – Age: 25 – Unranked in 2018
2019 MiLB Free Agent
AA Akron
Herrin pitches in relief for the Indians in extended spring training. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
93. Tim Herrin – LHRP – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018
Drafted 2018, Round 29
A Lake County
Gonzalez scores a run on a wild pitch against the AZL Cubs during the 2019 season. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
92. Joab Gonzalez – 3B – Age: 19 – Unranked in 2018
Drafted 2019, Round 24
SS Mahoning Valley
