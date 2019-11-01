Indians

BurningRiverBaseball's 2019 Cleveland Indians Prospect Rankings: 100-76

BurningRiverBaseball's 2019 Cleveland Indians Prospect Rankings: 100-76

Indians

BurningRiverBaseball's 2019 Cleveland Indians Prospect Rankings: 100-76

By November 1, 2019

By: |

Welcome to the beginning of Burning River Baseball’s Cleveland Indians 2019 prospect rankings! Some websites might rank a team’s top ten prospects while others go to thirty, but we love our prospects so much that we go all the way to 100. The first 25 are listed below with basic information and photos. The next 25 will be coming out tomorrow with short descriptions, then the rest will follow ten at a time until we reach the final ten. In order to be considered a prospect eligible for this list, a player must be under team control by the Cleveland Indians and have zero days of MLB experience.

The players on this page generally fit one of two categories. They are either players with good numbers who are getting too old to be considered legitimate prospects or are players who are extremely young with a high ceiling, but have yet to produce numbers that can solidify that expectation.

Amditis waits for the pitch behind the plate during the 2019 AZL Indians season. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

100. Mike Amditis – C – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018
Drafted 2019, Round 21
AZL Indians Blue

Lynchburg HillCats pitcher Jonathan Teaney vs Wilmington Blue Rockes 28 Apr 2019. -Russell J Bennett BurningRiverBaseball

99. Jonathan Teaney – RHRP – Age: 23 – Unranked in 2018
Drafted 2017, Round 20
A+ Lynchburg
98. Christian Cairo (pictured at top) – 3B – Age: 18 – Unranked in 2018
Drafted 2019, Round 4
AZL Indians Red

Holland waits to hit in the rain during 2019 extended spring training. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

97. Korey Holland – LF – Age: 19 – 2018 Rank: 85
Drafted 2018, Round 14
SS Mahoning Valley

Valladares pitches for the Indians in relief during 2019 extended spring training. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

96. Randy Valladares – LHRP – Age: 25 – 2018 Rank: 81
2013 International Free Agent
A+ Lynchburg

Cooper sits on the dugout rail prior to the start of a 2018 AZL Indians game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

95. Michael Cooper – 1B – Age: 20 – 2018 Rank: 87
Drafted 2017, Round 33
SS Mahoning Valley

Akron RubberDuck Firtbaseman/ DH Wilson Garcia home run trot vs Richmond Flying Squirrels 27 May 19 – Russell J Bennett – BurningRivrBaseball

94. Wilson Garcia – 1B – Age: 25 – Unranked in 2018
2019 MiLB Free Agent
AA Akron

Herrin pitches in relief for the Indians in extended spring training. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

93. Tim Herrin – LHRP – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018
Drafted 2018, Round 29
A Lake County

Gonzalez scores a run on a wild pitch against the AZL Cubs during the 2019 season. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

92. Joab Gonzalez – 3B – Age: 19 – Unranked in 2018
Drafted 2019, Round 24
SS Mahoning Valley

91. Alex Call – CF – Age: 25 – Unranked in 2018
Trade from CWS (Yonder Alonso)
AA Akron

Ocker pitches in relief for the 2019 AZL Indians Blue. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

90. Nate Ocker – RHRP – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018
Drafted 2019, Round
AZL Indians Blue
89. Steven Perez – LHSP – Age: 18 – Unranked  in 2018
2017 International Free Agent
DSL Indians

Berardi tags out an attempted base runner while on rehab assignment with the 2019 AZL Indians. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

88. Jesse Berardi – 3B – Age: 23 – Unranked in 2018
Drafted 2017, Round 10
A Lake County

Miednik pitches in relief for the Indians during the 2018 AZL season. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

87. Jake Miednik – LHRP – Age: 23 – 2018 Rank: 50
Drafted 2018, Round 20
A Lake County

Hart makes a relief appearance for the 2019 AZL Indians Red. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

86. Zach Hart – RHRP – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018
Drafted 2019, Round 10
AZL Indians Red

Arias warms up to pitch in relief for the 2017 extended spring Indians. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

85. Skylar Arias – RHRP – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018
Drafted 2016, Round 24
A+ Lynchburg
84. Nick Mikolajchak – RHRP – Age: 21 – Unranked 2018
Drafted 2019, Round 11
SS Mahoning Valley

Monasterio makes contact during a rehab assignment with the 2019 AZL Indians. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

83. Andruw Monasterio – 2B – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018
Trade from WAS (Yan Gomes)
AA Akron

Hillman runs in a ball during PFP in 2016 MiLB spring training. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

82. Juan Hillman – LHSP – Age: 22 – 2018 Rank: 61
Drafted 2015, Round 2
A+ Lynchburg

Lake County Captains Quentin Holmes steals home vs Fort Wayne TinCaps 13 May 2019. -Russell J Bennett BurningRiverBaseball

81. Quentin Holmes – CF – Age: 20 – 2018 Rank: 57
Drafted 2017, Round 2
A Lake County

Ramirez pitches in relief for the Indians in 2019 extended spring training. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

80.  Jerson Ramirez – RHRP – Age: 20 – 2018 Rank: 80
2017 International Free Agent
SS Mahoning Valley

Akron Rubberducks Tyler Friis vs Harrisburg Senators 21 May 2019. -Russell J Bennett BurningRiverBaseball

79. Tyler Friis – 2B – Age: 23 – 2018 Rank: 92
Drafted 2017, Round 21
A+ Lynchburg

Lynchburg HillCats outfielder Trenton Brooks vs Wilmington Blue Rockes 26 Apr 2019. -Russell J Bennett BurningRiverBaseball

78. Trenton Brooks – RF – Age: 24 – Unranked in 2018
Drafted 2016, Round 17
AA Akron

Lingos pitches in relief for the 2018 AZL Indians. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

77. Eli Lingos – LHSP – Age: 23 – 2018 Rank: 59
Drafted 2018, Round 22
A Lake County
76. Serafino Brito – RHRP – Age: 22  – Unranked in 2018
Drafted 2019, Round 28
SS Mahoning Valley
Stream Live Sports with ESPN+ for $4.99 per Month!

Sign up for ESPN+ and Stream Live Sports! Advertisement

Indians

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Indians
Home