Cam Newton is 'a long way off' from playing, will see specialist about foot injury

The Panthers had hoped to get Cam Newton back at some point this season, but the foot injury he suffered in Week 2 is preventing that from happening.

Even though he’s been on top of his rehab, Newton’s foot simply hasn’t improved enough to make a return possible, and the star quarterback has now gone out in search of answers. According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, Newton boarded a plane to Green Bay on Friday to visit a foot specialist.

I'm told #Panthers QB Cam Newton is headed to Green Bay to visit renowned foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, per sources. A source of mine also spotted Newton on a plane this morning that landed in Chicago first. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 1, 2019

As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport explained, Newton is “a long way off” from playing football.

#Panthers QB Cam Newton hasn’t played since mid-September & his sprained foot is not getting better. He hasn’t done more than rehab to the side. The visit to Dr. Anderson in Green Bay is to learn why his condition isn’t improving, source said. Playing football is a long way off. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2019

Despite not having Newton, the Panthers have managed to go 4-1 with Kyle Allen under center. However, Allen had his worst game of the season in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday, which didn’t help put the team’s mind at ease about possibly having to go the rest of the season without Newton.

While Allen has been solid, the Panthers would obviously prefer to have Newton so long as he’s healthy. We’ll see if the foot specialist can find a way to get him back on the field soon, but right now, it’s not looking too good for Newton.