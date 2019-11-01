Cam Newton is 'a long way off' from playing, will see specialist about foot injury

The Panthers had hoped to get Cam Newton back at some point this season, but the foot injury he suffered in Week 2 is preventing that from happening.
Even though he’s been on top of his rehab, Newton’s foot simply hasn’t improved enough to make a return possible, and the star quarterback has now gone out in search of answers. According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, Newton boarded a plane to Green Bay on Friday to visit a foot specialist.
As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport explained, Newton is “a long way off” from playing football.
Despite not having Newton, the Panthers have managed to go 4-1 with Kyle Allen under center. However, Allen had his worst game of the season in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday, which didn’t help put the team’s mind at ease about possibly having to go the rest of the season without Newton.
While Allen has been solid, the Panthers would obviously prefer to have Newton so long as he’s healthy. We’ll see if the foot specialist can find a way to get him back on the field soon, but right now, it’s not looking too good for Newton.
