Jayson Tatum drains insane stepback jumper to beat Knicks (Video)

The Celtics had no problem parting ways with Kyrie Irving, as they signed Kemba Walker, and still have young superstar Jayson Tatum to build around.

Irving is known for being a closer, which is tough to replace, but Tatum showed he can do exactly that during Friday’s game against the Knicks.

The game was tied at 102, in the closing seconds, and Tatum received the ball in the corner. He used a nice move to get some separation, then uncorked a stepback, fadeaway jumper in the corner — and drained it.

Tatum's game-winner is even better from this angle 👀 (via @nealwoodall1)pic.twitter.com/LFYqv9GY9g — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 2, 2019

That shot carried an insane amount of difficulty, but Tatum drained it, giving his team a 104-102 win.