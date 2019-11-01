NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Kawhi Leonard

Hoops Manifesto

By November 1, 2019

October 31, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves in to score a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Kawhi Leonard – Clippers (vs San Antonio)

38 points, 15-32 FG, 6-6 FT, 2 3PTs, 12 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 steals

KL stuck it to the evil Spurs last night.

 

