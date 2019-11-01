UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights: Nov 1/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Flyweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Valentina Shevchenko 276.5 2 5 11 Maycee Barber 106 3 2 13 Montana De La Rosa 68.5 4 3 4 Joanne Calderwood 66 5 4 2 Katlyn Chookagian 64 6 5 16 Paige VanZant 62.5 7 7 3 Jessica Eye 50.5 8 8 Gillian Robertson 40.5 9 9 Mayra Bueno Silva 40 10 10 8 Andrea Lee 34.5 11 11 10 Lauren Murphy 34 12 12 Poliana Botelho 32.5 13 13 6 Jennifer Maia 32 14 27 Ji Yeon Kim 31 15 14 Wu Yanan 27 16 15 9 Roxanne Modafferi 26.5 17 16 Ashlee Evans-Smith 24.5 18 17 Maryna Moroz 23.5 19 19 JJ Aldrich 23 20 18 15 Mara Romero Borella 22 21 20 Rachael Ostovich 20 21 20 Shana Dobson 20 23 22 7 Viviane Araujo 19 24 23 12 Alexis Davis 18.5 25 24 14 Antonina Shevchenko 18 26 25 Polyana Viana 17.5 27 26 5 Liz Carmouche 17 28 30 Molly McCann 13.5 29 28 Lucie Pudilova 10 29 28 Veronica Macedo 10 31 31 Lauren Mueller 7 32 32 Luana Carolina 5 32 32 Miranda Granger 5 32 32 Mizuki Inoue 5 32 32 Sabina Mazo 5 36 36 Nadia Kassem 4 37 37 Ariane Lipski 0 37 NR Diana Belbita 0 37 37 Hannah Goldy 0 37 37 Kalindra Faria 0 37 37 Priscila Cachoeira 0 37 37 Taila Santos 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

