UND Hockey: The NHL Report

Let’s take a look at how some former UND hockey players are doing in the NHL. Stats through 10/31/2019.

Rhett Gardner (Dallas Stars) — Played in seven games and has yet to score a point. Currently, Gardner is with the Texas Stars where he has played in four games scoring (2g-1a–3pts). In four games, he’s only taken a single minor penalty.

➡️ DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Rhett Gardner and D Joel Hanley to Texas (AHL).https://t.co/5IVwQ5Jjef — NatStat NHL (@NatStatNHL) October 23, 2019

Rocco Grimaldi (Nashville Predators) — Played in 10 games scoring (1g-6a–7pts), he’s also a plus-five. Fun fact, Grimaldi has more points than Mikael Granlund 12 games (2g-2a–4pts).

7 points in 9 games for Rocco Grimaldi ( @RGrimaldi23 ) plus 3 primary assists in @PredsNHL win last night! https://t.co/5Zf7nTur9o — Rollerdad News (@RollerdadNews) October 30, 2019

Carter Rowney (Anaheim Ducks) — Played in 14 games scoring (4g-1a–5pts). On Tuesday, Rowney had the first two-goal game of his career.

The first two-goal game of @carterrowney's career looked something like this. pic.twitter.com/f2Y4bk7Gmm — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) October 30, 2019

Tucker Poolman (Winnipeg Jets) — Made the Jets out of training camp. Has played in 12 games scoring (1g-1a–2pts), he’s also a minus-six.

UND in the NHL: Tucker Poolman scores first goal of season, registers plus-4 in Winnipeg victory | Grand Forks Herald https://t.co/rL3pmilJAo — Brad Elliott Schlossman (@SchlossmanGF) October 9, 2019

Brock Boeser (Vancouver Canucks) — He leads the Canucks in goals with seven. Boeser is second in points (7g-7a–14pts) behind forward Elias Pettersson (4g-14a–18pts). Currently, Boeser is tied for 16th in the NHL’s scoring race with J.T. Miller and Morgan Rielly.

Tyson Jost (Colorado Avalanche) — Played in 12 games scoring (4g-1a–5pts), he’s also a plus-one. Jost has yet to score on the power play this season. Jost scored a hat trick on October 19, 2019.

Travis Zajac (New Jersey Devils) — Played in 10 games scoring (1g-3a–4pts), he’s also a plus-one. He’s pointless in his last three games. Zajac is zeroing in on 1,000 NHL games. To date, Zajac has played in 932 games, scoring (187g-324a–511pts).

Blake Pickles Coleman from Travis Zajac (who has had a phenomenal period imo) and Matt Tennyson #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/NavX3moxJW — Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) October 17, 2019

Brock Nelson (New York Islanders) — Some in the in the NHL media have referred to the month of October as “Brocktober” after Nelson’s quick start to the 2019-20 season. During the month of October, Nelson has played in 11 games, and is the Islanders leading scorer (4g-6a–10pts). Two of Nelson’s four goals are game-winning goals.

Brock Nelson ranks 13th in the league in individual expected goals (2.73) and T-7th in individual high danger chances (16 – along with Anders Lee). 'Twas a great #Brocktober, indeed. — Carey Haber (@habermetrics) October 30, 2019

Zach Parise (Minnesota Wild) — Much like his Minnesota Wild teammates, Parise has struggled scoring (3g-0a–3pts) in 13 games. The Wild are a dumpster fire, they’re horrendous. After 13 games, the Wild are 4-9-0 (.307) record, and are tied for dead last in the Western Conference standings with the L.A. Kings. Some Wild fans are already dreaming of the first overall pick in the 2020 draft. Parise is fourth on the Wild in goal scoring.

On the #mnwild’s 4-9 October, 1-8 road record, Zach Parise’s frustration and my opinion that this is the year the Wild should let this thing play out, be patient, possibly bottom out and finally, once and for all, pick at the top of the draft. STORY>>> https://t.co/4vYJme9eUw — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) October 31, 2019

Nick Schmaltz (Arizona Coyotes) — In 12 games Schmaltz is the Coyotes leading scorer with (4g-7a–11pts). Two of Schmaltz’s four goals are game-winning goals.

Merry Schmaltzmas to all and to all a good night. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/FU3oANM6A2 — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) October 29, 2019

Jonathan Toews (Chicago Blackhawks) — To date, the 2019-20 season hasn’t been very kind to Toews. The Blackhawks captain has gotten off to a slow start, in the first 11 games of the season, Toews has scored (1g-1a–2pts).

Jonathan Toews had a radical idea. I had @domluszczyszyn. Together, we created the Toews Schedule — a dramatically revamped NHL season that’s player-friendly, rivalry-friendly, and environmentally friendly. Come see how your team’s life would change: https://t.co/gfwyiDrUhH pic.twitter.com/KWKW4DpWOw — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) October 29, 2019

Drake Caggiula (Chicago Blackhawks) — The Blackhawks love the Drake. In 10 games, Caggiula has scored (3g-0a–3pts), he’s a minus-two. Caggiula has two goals in the last five games.

WE LOVE THE DRAKE! TIE GAME! pic.twitter.com/A2aitrzOF6 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 21, 2019

Derek Forbort (Los Angeles Kings) — Suffered a back injury and has yet to play this season According to L.A. King head coach Todd McLellan, “He’s not anywhere near playing, but the positive sign is the improvement,” said the Kings bench boss. “He’s got a little spark in him now.” He hasn’t played yet this season due to a back injury.

According to the Kings Insider Jon Rosen, Fortbort is back on the ice skating by himself.

On Derek Forbort’s status, McLellan said: “He’s feeling a little bit better … He’s not anywhere near playing, but the positive sign is the improvement. He’s got a little spark in him now.” Also, McLellan said he hasn’t watched any of Gabe Vilardi‘s on-ice sessions yet — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) October 31, 2019

Christian Wolanin (Ottawa Senators) — Injured reserved. Was supposed to challenge for a spot in the Senators d-corp. Instead, he’s out four to nine months shoulder injury.

“Everything is great,” Wolanin said on October ninth. “It’s getting better every day. That’s the approach I wanted to take going into it … that positive mindset and I actually do feel it’s getting better every day. It’s all I can ask for right now.

Troy Stecher (Vancouver Canucks) — Has played in 12 games for the Canucks scoring (1g-1a–2pts), he’s a plus-four. To begin the 2019-20 season, Stecher’s ice time has taken a big hit. Through 10 games, Stecher has averaged 12:53 minutes a game.