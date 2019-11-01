WWE SmackDown Results (11/1): NXT Invasion

The November 1 edition of WWE SmackDown took place in Buffalo, New York and it will go down as an incredibly memorable episode in the show’s 20-year history.

Due to some travel issues with a majority of the roster trying to get back from Saudi Arabia and Thursday’s Crown Jewel event, the show was in flux and viewers weren’t sure what to expect.

WWE pitched a gem.

The commentary team is Tom Phillips, Aiden English and Renee Young. Shortly into the show, Pat McAfee replaces English.

Multiple stars from the NXT brand were flown into Buffalo for the show, which worked well with storylines as it was announced during Crown Jewel that NXT would be a part of the upcoming Survivor Series event.

The show starts with Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman coming out to address the crowd. The full match between Lesnar and Cain Velasquez from Crown Jewel is shown. The attention then turns to Rey Mysterio and how Brock won’t be able to get his hands on him as he is an exclusive Monday Night Raw Superstar while Lesnar is exclusive to SmackDown. Because of that, Heyman announces that Brock is quitting SmackDown and will be on Raw on Monday night hunting Mysterio.

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Bayley (c) defeats Nikki Cross

After the match, NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler comes from out of the crowd and attacks Bayley, leaving her laying.

Sami Zayn is interviewed backstage by Cathy Kelley and he tells her that he basically dares anyone from NXT to get in his face tonight. Enter Matt Riddle and Keith Lee. Zayn tries to get away by saying he is going out to his car, but Riddle and Lee follow and three men enter the arena and eventually the ring. Zayn finds himself on the receiving end of the “Bro Derek” from Riddle. Lee then lands a moonsault off the middle rope on Zayn. Incredible athleticism.

The Miz comes out and talks about how he was supposed to interview the brand new Universal Champion, Bray Wyatt, tonight, but he is unable to be on the show because of the travel issues. Tommaso Ciampa comes out and he and Miz exchange words before Miz challenges him to a match.

Tommaso Ciampa defeats The Miz

Backstage, Daniel Bryan runs into Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Bryan tells Triple H he is looking for a fight and actually challenges “The Game” to a match tonight. Triple H explains that he doesn’t have his ring gear and doesn’t like to fight in a suit, but there is someone else who might be looking for a fight. Adam Cole steps up and is ready for that fight. Bryan sends in order for it to be done right, it needs to be for the NXT title. Cole agrees. Wow.

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are in the ring and ready for action but the shot cuts to the back and shows Bianca Belair destroying both Dana Brooke and Carmella.

Suddenly, out comes the team of Rhea Ripley and Tegan Nox. Ripley tells “Fire and Desire” that they now have some new opponents.

Rhea Ripley and Tegan Nox defeat Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

NXT Title Match: Adam Cole (c) defeats Daniel Bryan

Great match. After the match, the NXT stars that were in attendance all came to the ring and Triple H came in and declared war on both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown for Survivor Series.