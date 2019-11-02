watch Free Vikings vs Chiefs Live Stream Reddit NFL Online HD

Chiefs will do everything they can to stop Vikings march towards the Premier League title. Chiefs are enduring a torrid run of form ahead of their crucial showdown with noisy neighbors Vikings. The Red Devils were trampled 4-0 by Everton on Sunday following a 3-0 humbling by Barcelona just days before. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s early impact has subsided, and United have now lost six of their last eight games in all competitions.

They remain in the fight for a Champions League place, but there’s more than just points at stake in the big derby game. Vikings will return to the top of the Premier League table with three games to go if they topple United. However, Vikings fans will be in the unique position of wanting fierce rivals United to win the game to put them in the driving seat for the title. Chiefs v Man City will kick off at 8:00 pm on Wednesday 24th April 2019.

Game: Vikings vs Chiefs

Date: 2nd November 2019

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester (Vikings)

Competition: NFL

Start time: 20:00 (UTC/GMT+1, local time)

Live Stream: Watch Here

Official Live streaming channels for Vikings vs Chiefs Reddit Online Free

Die-hard fans always want to watch the match in the stadium and watch their favorite player up and close. But some fans prefer to watch the Chiefs Vs. Vikings in the comfort of their homes.

Therefore we have compiled some of the best channels to watch the match on the live stream. Below are some of the ways to watch the game. You can choose according to your needs.

Vikings vs Chiefs Live Stream Reddit

Viewers can also get quality links for Vikings vs Chiefs live streaming through Reddit but always use reddit carefully a lot of spammers posting non-working and unofficial links which is not recommended.

Wondering about the timing? The 2019 Thursday Night Football will begin sharply at 8:20 PM ET. After which, the

matches will go on whereas different broadcasting partners have partnered to air the entire event.

Therefore, for the internet users, the time has come to go ahead and unwrap every single channel for watching the NFL Thursday Night Football online.

Sky sports premier league and main event channels

If you are in the UK and want to watch Chiefs Vs. Vikings match, then you can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels from 7:30 pm. You can get the Sky Sports day pass for £8.99 and the week passes for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Go app. You can get access to the whole world of Sky entertainment on the Sky Go app and online at no extra cost.

NBC SN

For US audience watching the Chiefs Vs. Vikings match will be on the NBCSN channel. The American pay TV channel which has an excellent streaming quality will telecast all the action of the premier league live. You can also watch other Chiefs events like the NFL, NHL, NBA, and many more.

There are also Newsletters and alerts, full event replays, clips and highlights. The NBC channel comes for $49.99 for an entire season or $ 9.99 for an individual game.

Star sports select 1

Indian audience can enjoy the Vikings vs Chiefs match on Star sports select 1 channel. The channel can be purchased with the package from any leading provider. It can also be watched via Hotstar.

You can either choose the HD or the SD video quality. The price may vary depending on the video quality. It costs 19 rupees a month. But if you want to watch other content, then you can opt for the star premium pack which costs 79 rupees.

beIN Sports

Then there are beIN Sports for the fans in Indonesia. They can watch Chiefs Vs. Vikings match on it. You will never miss any Premier League game with the Bein Sports. You can subscribe beIN sports through the partners.

You can also the football match from anywhere by downloading the Bein sports app on mobile. The app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

TSN 1 & TSN 4

Fans in Canada can watch the Chiefs Vs. Vikings match on TSN1 and TSN4 channels. You can watch all the Chiefs action on TSN by getting it for a day or for a month. Get the complete access to TSN for just $ 4.99 a day or $ 19.99 a month.

If you want to watch the match using TSN go on the mobile. Then select the channel under watch live. Select the service provider while signing.

FOX Sports

FOX Sports will broadcast the match in the United States on Fox, FS1, and FS2. The Fox Sports digital subscription comes at a minimum monthly cost of $4.99 which is very affordable. Besides this, fans can also stream the match online on cord-cutter services like fuboTV, PlayStation Vue, Hulu TV, and others. FOX Sports is one of the most reliable sports broadcasters and will let you enjoy the match without any hassles.

Kayo Sports

For the people of Australia, nothing can be a better option than to choose Kayo Sports for watching the USA vs Vikings live stream online. Yes, with Kayo Sports, a whole new world will be open to you without any lags or interruptions.

The Kayo Sports plans are definitely on the affordable side, whereas you can avail the plans at $35 per month. Along with the plan, you can get a chance to grab some of the best options, such as a list of sports channels along with HD quality support.

For the people who are worried about the device support, Kayo Sports vanishes every fear in seconds. Right from the older Roku devices to the latest Android ones, Kayo Sports is one of the best options.

Hence, with Kayo Sports, you don’t really need to do anything silly. Just live in Australia, avail the Kayo Sports plan, net connection, device and watch every single sports match, without an issue.

Facebook

Among the top social media giants on the internet, Facebook is inevitably one good one. Since years, Facebook is rolling out new updates whereas the Facebook Watch feature is one beneficial one.

Using the Facebook Watch feature, you can simply watch the live streaming of your best-loved sports games.

Or else, if you are not finding the streaming on Facebook watch, you might need to try the traditional method.

Here, you will have to visit the Facebook groups and pages that are solely for the NFL Games. Right inside the group, you can look for the best and working streaming links. Indeed, this is a time-consuming process where you will need to test and try a different link.

After spending some of your precious time and efforts on Facebook, you will come across the links that will deliver good quality.

Or else, like the Reddit platform, you can also make friends on Facebook. With this, you can ask your friends about the streaming links. In this case, you will get the best links which will work fine and offer the best of all quality.

Either way, you can use Facebook and watch Chiefs vs Saints, the free and stress-free way.

VPN Services

We have got solutions for you where you can use VPN’s to have access to the match’s channel using your streaming service. Though you may find tons of VPN brands over the Internet, choosing the correct one can become difficult.

We have picked the best VPN brand for you so that you can peacefully watch sports from your home’s comfort.

Fubo TV

Browsing through a list of the best streaming services, we came over Fubo TV. Yes, the service is running for years and is delivering some of the best quality channels.

In terms of the package, their basic pack begins from $54.99 per month that offers some of the best lists of channels and features. At present, Fubo TV offers around 70 to 80 list of channels, which is pretty much extraordinary.

Also, for device support, Fubo TV has excelled the scenario far ahead than other streaming devices. Right from the Android devices to iOS ones, Fubo TV is the one brilliant service.

Additionally, talking about the streaming quality, Fubo TV has installed its servers in different locations. With this, you will get excellent video quality whereas interruption will occur to the least extent.

Lastly, the company comes with a massive 7-Days free trial period. Using the free period, you can test their services, and if only you like their services, you can purchase the premium plans.

Sign up for fuboTV here!

ExpressVPN

We recommend using ExpressVPN to easily access a variety of channels anonymously and securely. ExpressVPN offer blazing-fast VPN speeds to watch sports on all devices, the best-in-class privacy protection and unlimited premium bandwidth. Get ExpressVPN now for 49% off their 12-month package at only $6.67/month to watch NBA and NHL Playoffs, UFC, Boxing, and Game of Throneslive streams and more!

Bypass geo-restrictions to access:

Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW, BBC iPlayer, iTV, Sky Go (Italy), Rai TV, Crackle, Showtime, Sling TV, FX, NBC, ABC, and more

Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW, BBC iPlayer, iTV, Sky Go (Italy), Rai TV, Crackle, Showtime, Sling TV, FX, NBC, ABC, and more The only provider that unblocks Netflix not just on the VPN, but also using SmartDNS on non VPN–compatible devices such as:

Apple TV, PlayStation, Xbox, and smart TVs

Apple TV, PlayStation, Xbox, and smart TVs Unconditional 30-day money-back guarantee

Vikings vs Chiefs Predicted Lineups

Check out predicted lineups for Vikings vs Chiefs match below.

Manchester United

De Gea, Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Matic, McTominay, Pogba; Lingard, Rashford, Lukaku

Manchester City

Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Bernardo, Silva; Sterling, Aguero, Sane