James Harden crosses up Kyrie Irving with sick move, leaves him in the dust (Video)

By November 2, 2019

Kyrie Irving is known for his ability to close out games, but he’s not exactly a force on the defensive end of the floor.

Irving has fought through injuries over the past through years, and at 27 years of age, it’s clear he’s a more offensive-focused player at this point in his career.

So when he was forced to guard Rockets superstar James Harden during Friday’s game, it really didn’t go well.

Harden crossed Irving up so hard that the Nets’ second-biggest offseason acquisition was left in the dust, and then he floated an alley-oop for the easy slam to finish it all off.

Sick move.

