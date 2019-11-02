President Donald Trump spotted at UFC 244, gets booed loudly by fans (Video)

A number of celebrities hit up UFC 244 on Saturday night, given that the event was at Madison Square Garden in New York City — rather than Las Vegas, where the majority of fights take place.

NYC is home to some of the biggest actors, actresses, politicians and musicians, so it wasn’t a surprise that some of them showed up to MSG for the big event, especially with Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal going to battle in the Octagon to serve as the night’s finale.

President Donald Trump was among them, and he was shown by TV cameras at one point.

ESPN cuts to President Trump, who is in his seat for UFC 244. pic.twitter.com/ZjM3r7A9zL — Robert Harding (@RobertHarding) November 3, 2019

It wasn’t long until UFC fans began showering POTUS with boos.

Here is President Trump entering MSG for UFC 244. 📽 @jasonrubin91 pic.twitter.com/AVbbFHk6Av — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 3, 2019

Trump got booed at the World Series so he decided to come to an MMA fight in NYC. He just entered and the crowd booed like hell. pic.twitter.com/7StQOPweH4 — Joshua Potash 🆘 (@JoshuaPotash) November 3, 2019

Yeesh.