MMA

President Donald Trump spotted at UFC 244, gets booed loudly by fans (Video)

President Donald Trump spotted at UFC 244, gets booed loudly by fans (Video)

MMA

President Donald Trump spotted at UFC 244, gets booed loudly by fans (Video)

By November 2, 2019

By: |

A number of celebrities hit up UFC 244 on Saturday night, given that the event was at Madison Square Garden in New York City — rather than Las Vegas, where the majority of fights take place.

NYC is home to some of the biggest actors, actresses, politicians and musicians, so it wasn’t a surprise that some of them showed up to MSG for the big event, especially with Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal going to battle in the Octagon to serve as the night’s finale.

President Donald Trump was among them, and he was shown by TV cameras at one point.

It wasn’t long until UFC fans began showering POTUS with boos.

Yeesh.

Stream Live Sports with ESPN+ for $4.99 per Month!

Sign up for ESPN+ and Stream Live Sports! Advertisement

The above ESPN+ link is an affiliate link.

MMA, Promoted

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA
Home