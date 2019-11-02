Left Coast Sports

Touchdowns and Tangents episode 149: NCAA rule changes and NFL trade deadline

By November 2, 2019

Oct 20, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) drops back to pass the ball in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sp

The Touchdowns and Tangents podcast features a breakdown of what happened and did not happen at the NFL Trade deadline. That includes Leonard Williams getting traded, Jamal Adams getting salty and more.

‪https://www.spreaker.com/user/touchdowns_tangents/halloween-tdt-episode-149

 

 

Things get heated when it is time to talk about California’s latest law impacting the NCAA to make a change. There are also plenty of tangents about Halloween Candy and maintaining.

The last episode of October also brings you tricks and treats at the midseason mark. Tune in every week on touchdownsandtangents.com.

