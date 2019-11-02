Trea Turner catches beer from Nationals fan at parade (Video)

Nationals fans were out in full force to celebrate the team’s first World Series championship in franchise history.

The parade took place in Washington D.C. on Saturday, from the Washington Monument to just a few blocks from the Capitol. It began in the early afternoon, and gave both fans and players alike plenty of time to properly hydrate.

Fans tried to help Nationals leadoff man Trea Turner do exactly that, as one of them threw him a beer can while the team was riding by on a bus. He uncorked a dime throw in Turner’s direction, and the Nats’ speedster caught it.

Trea Turner catches beer thrown by fan during World Series parade. 🍺💪 (🎥: @That_kid_berry)pic.twitter.com/5rc2EmcAon — theScore (@theScore) November 2, 2019

Nice execution there.