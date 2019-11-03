Adrian Peterson throws Bills defender to ground with brutal stiff-arm (Video)

Redskins veteran running back Adrian Peterson may currently be 34 years old, but he still has some gas left in his tank, as he’s shown this season.

Not only that, he’s still strong enough to impose his will physically on his opponents.

Peterson showed that during Sunday’s game against the Bills, even going up against the stout Buffalo defense. He received a handoff on one particular play in the game, but was immediately met in the backfield by Bills cornerback Levi Wallace.

No problem, though, as AP used a stiff-arm to throw the poor guy to the ground, then just kept running.

Reminder that Adrian Peterson is still a problem 💪 (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/e2Ianvgnqf — ESPN (@espn) November 3, 2019

AP is still one strong fellow.