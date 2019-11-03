Courtland Sutton lays out for amazing diving TD catch (Video)

The Broncos have a young, talented group of wide receivers, and Courtland Sutton showed what his upside can look like with an unbelievable, highlight-reel grab in Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Denver traded away Emmanuel Sanders due to their faith in the young receiver group, and Sutton helped show that the decision they made was a wise one on Sunday.

The play took place in the first quarter of Sunday’s game, with the game scoreless. Denver was in scoring range, though, so Brandon Allen floated a ball to the end zone, intended for Sutton. Browns cornerback Denzel Ward had tight coverage on him, though, making a completion extremely difficult.

No problem, though, as Sutton made an insane adjustment, then just laid out to make a ridiculous diving grab for the touchdown — beating Ward to the ball.

Courtland Sutton really did this. pic.twitter.com/yBwFRZTPDs — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 3, 2019

Wow.