Darren Till Career Earnings

(UFC fights only, doesn’t include undisclosed bonuses, Reebok sponsorship/fight week incentive pay started July 2015)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Condit vs Alves – May 30/15 – W (de Oliveira) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Holohan vs Smolka – Oct 24/15 – D (Dalby) – $64,500 ($12,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Teixeira – May 28/17 – W (Ayari) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Struve – Sept 2/17 – W (Velickovic) – $52,500 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs Till – Oct 21/17 – W (Cerrone) – $106,500 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Till – May 27/18 – W (Thompson) – $45,600 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus, $17,400 fine for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 228 – Aug 8/18 – L (Woodley) – $130,000 ($100,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Till vs Masvidal – Mar 16/19 – L (Masvidal) – $86,000 ($31,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 244 – Nov 2/19 – W (Gastelum) – $245,000 ($120,000 to show, $120,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total career earnings: $778,000