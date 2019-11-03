MMA Manifesto

Jorge Masvidal Career Earnings

MMA Manifesto

By November 3, 2019

DENVER, CO – JANUARY 28: Jorge Masvidal celebrates his win over Donald Cerrone in the Welterweight division during the UFC Fight Night at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

 

Jorge Masvidal Career Earnings

 

Strikeforce & UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

 

Strikeforce: Playboy Mansion – Sept 29/07 – W (Lee) – $18,182.50

Strikeforce: At The Dome – Feb 23/08 – W (Healy) – $20,000

StrikeforceFeijao vs Henderson – Mar 5/11 – W (Evangelista) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)

Strikeforce: Overeem vs Werdum – Jun 18/11 – W (Noons) – $38,000 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus)*

Strikeforce: Melendez vs Masvidal – Dec 17/11 – L (Melendez) – $23,000

Strikeforce: Rockhold vs Kennedy – Jul 14/12 – W (Wilcox) – $45,691

UFC on Fox: Henderson vs Melendez – Apr 20/13 – W (Means) – $60,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Moraga – Jul 27/13 – W (Chiesa) – $66,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus)

UFC: Fight for the Troops 3 – Nov 6/13 – L (Khabilov) –  $89,000 ($39,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Werdum vs Browne – Apr 19/14 – W (Healy) – $78,000 ($39,000 to show, $39,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: Lawler vs Brown – Jul 26/14 – W (Cruickshank) – $84,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus)

UFC 178 – Sept 27/14 – W (Krause) – $90,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Mendes vs Lamas – Apr 4/15 – L (Iaquinta) – $51,000

TUF 21 Finale – Jul 12/15 – W (Ferreira) – $162,000 ($51,000 to show, $51,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Henderson vs Masvidal – Nov 28/15 – L (Henderson) – $67,000 ($57,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Garbrandt – May 29/16 – L (Larkin) – $67,000 ($57,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 201 – Jul 30/16 – W (Pearson) – $124,000 ($57,000 to show, $57,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

TUF 24 Finale – Dec 3/16 – W (Ellenberger) – $130,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena – Jan 28/17 – W (Cerrone) – $191,000 ($63,000 to show, $63,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 211 – May 13/17 – L (Maia) – $81,000 ($66,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 217 – Nov 4/17 – L (Thompson) – $81,000 ($66,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Till vs Masvidal – Mar 16/19 – W (Till) – $247,000 ($66,000 to show, $66,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 239 – Jul 6/19 – W (Askren) – $265,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 244 – Nov 2/19 – W (Diaz) – $520,000 ($500,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Total Career Earnings:   $2,627,873.50

 

 

