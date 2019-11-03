Kelvin Gastelum Career Earnings

(for UFC fights only – doesn’t include PPV bonuses)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TUF 17 Finale – Apr 13/13 – W (Hall) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Condit vs Kampmann 2 – Aug 28/13 – W (Melancon) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)*

UFC 171 – Mar 15/14 – W (Story) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Stephens – Jun 28/14 – W (Musoke) – $27,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $3,000 fine for missing weight)*

UFC 180 – Nov 15/14 – W (Ellenberger) – $90,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC 183 – Jan 31/15 – L (Woodley) – $21,000 ($30,000 to show, $9,000 fine for missing weight)

UFC 188 – Jun 13/15 – W (Marquardt) – $60,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus)*

TUF Latin America 2 Finale – Nov 21/15 – L (Magny) – $88,000 ($33,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 200 – Jul 9/16 – W (Hendricks) – $91,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $20,000 from Hendricks for missing weight, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 206 – Dec 10/16 – W (Kennedy) – $77,000 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Gastelum – Mar 11/17 – NC (Belfort) – $122,400 ($39,000 to show, $39,000 win bonus, $15,600 fine for failed drug test, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Weidman vs Gastelum – Jul 22/17 – L (Weidman) – $52,000 ($42,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs Gastelum – Nov 25/17 – W (Bisping) – $144,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 224 – May 12/18 – W (Souza) – $150,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 236 – Apr 13/19 – L (Adesanya) – $230,000 ($150,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 244 – Nov 2/19 – L (Till) – $165,000 ($150,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $1,593,400

