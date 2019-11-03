Kirk Cousins fails miserably on slide attempt gone wrong (Video)

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is more of a traditional pocket passer, and clearly is not known for his running ability.

He showed that during Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, when he took off and should’ve had an easy first down, but a mental error prevented him from moving the chains.

It happened in the first half of the game, with Cousins seeing the pocket collapse on a third-and-six play. He wisely took off running, but for some reason, upon seeing the Chiefs defenders, he elected to slide. The problem was that he was two yards short of the chains, and the Vikings were forced to punt.

Kirk Cousins had a chance to run for a first down but chose to slide, and came up short so the Vikings had to punt pic.twitter.com/GTwc8xZLz9 — Someone's An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) November 3, 2019

Welp.