Look: Packers fans completely take over Dignity Health Sports Park vs Chargers

The Chargers “hosted” the Packers at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, but you’d never know it was actually a home game, given how many road fans showed up for the contest.

It’s become an embarrassing ongoing theme for the Chargers, as San Diego’s residents sure aren’t making the trip up to Los Angeles for games. Not only that, the majority of football fans in LA root for the Rams.

As such, their little soccer stadium is often taken over by road fans, but what we saw on Sunday really takes the cake. At least 80 percent — if not more — of fans were wearing Packers green, as you can see below.

The Chargers haven’t played a home game since they left San Diego pic.twitter.com/oSdemKoENL — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 3, 2019

Right before kickoff here in LA and looking like 80% @packers fans @NFLonCBS — Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) November 3, 2019

Looks like Packers fans are storming the away game against the Chargers. Cheapest ticket on Stubhub with fees is currently $652. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 3, 2019

Before the crowd shots of the “home” crowd of the #GBvsLAC are posted.. Here is last year’s match up of Packers at Rams: Announcer: “You’d swear you’re at Lambeau Field.. it is incredible the amount of Packers fans here.. This is very much a pro-Packer crowd in LA today.” pic.twitter.com/aJcgTs9rQz — ChargersHype (@ChargersHype) November 3, 2019

The Packers got the benefit of an extra “home” game, it seemed, although they did have to travel for it.