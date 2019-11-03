Look: Packers fans completely take over Dignity Health Sports Park vs Chargers

The Chargers “hosted” the Packers at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, but you’d never know it was actually a home game, given how many road fans showed up for the contest.
It’s become an embarrassing ongoing theme for the Chargers, as San Diego’s residents sure aren’t making the trip up to Los Angeles for games. Not only that, the majority of football fans in LA root for the Rams.
As such, their little soccer stadium is often taken over by road fans, but what we saw on Sunday really takes the cake. At least 80 percent — if not more — of fans were wearing Packers green, as you can see below.
The Packers got the benefit of an extra “home” game, it seemed, although they did have to travel for it.
