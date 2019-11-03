LOOK: The Rock Arrives To 'UFC 244' With The New BMF Title

The Rock appeared at UFC 244 with the new BMF title, to be presented to the winner of Nate Diaz versus Jorge Masvidal. The event was held on November 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York City and featured The People’s Champ walking out with the new belt over his shoulder.

Rock got a huge response from fans, who erupted the moment his WWE music hit. The Rock was all smiles as he waved to the audience and shook hands as he made his way down to the Octagon.

The new title, which actually stands for “Baddest Mother F****r,” was created due to Diaz’s comments following UFC 241 on August 17. After his win that night, Diaz used the term to describe himself and then challenged Masvidal.

The two men met inside the Octagon on November 2, with The Rock looking on. But the fight was stopped in the fifth round, due to a cut that opened above Diaz’s right eye. The win went to Masvidal, who stated that his first BMF tile defense would be against Diaz.

The crowd was obviously upset that the fight had ended so early. But both men seemed more than anxious to face off once again. The Rock’s most recent WWE appearance was on the FOX debut of Friday Night SmackDown, which premiered on October 4.